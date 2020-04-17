Musselburgh assessing key Ladies Day meeting

Horse Racing

Musselburgh hopes it will be all smiles in June (pic: Terry Murden)

Musselburgh Racecourse is assessing whether its lucrative Ladies Day meeting in June will go ahead after a further extension of the ban on all racing across the UK.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has extended the suspension which was introduced on 18 March in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also confirmed that no racing will take place with spectators until at least 1 June.

Racegoers who have booked tickets for Musselburgh’s meetings on 1 and 11 May will be contacted by email and issued refunds and hospitality clients will be contacted directly.

The East Lothian track is monitoring the situation regarding its flagship Ladies Day meeting on Saturday 6 June and despite remaining hopeful, it is looks likely it will be postponed if not cancelled.

A decision will be made as soon as the BHA has made an announcement regarding race meetings in June. The Epsom Derby due to go ahead that day has already been called off.

While the Musselburgh racecourse office remains closed, a small team are working from home and will be processing all refunds. Maintenance of the race track continues, ensuring it is ready to race as soon as it is possible to do so.

Musselburgh Racecourse senior operations and commercial manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “This is without doubt the most challenging of times for the racing industry and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support and patience at this time.”