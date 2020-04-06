Murray takes Scotland portfolio in Starmer’s top team

Shadow Cabinet announced

Ian Murray: Shadow Scottish Secretary (pic: Terry Murden)

Ian Murray has been appointed to the Scotland portfolio in Sir Keir Starmer’s new Shadow Cabinet.

Sir Keir, who was elected leader in succession to Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday, has found new roles for one of his predecessors, Ed Miliband, who becomes Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was one of three final candidates in the leadership race gets Education (England) while Tony Lloyd, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, has been hospitalised in Manchester Royal Infirmary with the coronavirus. During this period, Louise Haigh has been appointed to the role.

The first appointments were announced on Sunday. It is a gender-balanced Shadow Cabinet, with 17 women and 15 men. It has seven BAME members.

The full Shadow Cabinet is:

· Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chairman of the Labour Party

· Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

· Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary

· Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary

· Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

· David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary

· John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary

· Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

· Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary

· Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

· Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

· Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary

· Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

· Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

· Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

· Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

· Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary

· Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary

· Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary

· Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

· Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary

· Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary

· Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

· Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

· Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health

· Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

· Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General

· Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House

· Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip

· Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords

· Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

The following have left the Shadow Cabinet:

Tracy Brabin

Richard Burgon

Dawn Butler

Dan Carden

Baroness Shami Chakrabarti

Peter Dowd

Barry Gardiner

Margaret Greenwood

Andrew Gwynne

Barbara Keeley

Ian Lavery

Rachael Maskell

Christina Rees

Jon Trickett

Further appointments to the shadow frontbench will be made over the coming days.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party.

“This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election.”