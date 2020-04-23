Main Menu

IoD Director of the Year

More than 50 on shortlist for Scottish director awards

| April 23, 2020
Malcolm Cannon

Malcolm Cannon: ‘incredible journey’

The IoD Scotland has revealed the finalists for the 2020 Director of the Year Awards.

In a year that saw almost 200 entries, 54 business leaders from Forres to Dumfries have been included in a shortlist across 12 key director categories and seven regional categories.

The annual awards celebrate individuals’ business accomplishments in 2019, with winners set to be announced on 8 September at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, pending social distancing guidelines.

In particular, the Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business category received the largest number of entries ever, and given the quality, the judges wanted to recognise the top six leaders.

Other award categories recognise leaders from large, international, public and third sector as well as leaders from family-owned businesses.

Malcolm Cannon, National Director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “The journey that business leaders across Scotland have been on over the last 12-months has been incredible.

“Never before have they been faced by such high hurdles to success; from Brexit to now COVID-19. Given the challenges facing everyone, the IoD has been overwhelmed by quality of entries received.

“It goes to demonstrate the tenacity and creativity that our business community has shown in these unprecedented times.”

As part of the 2020 awards, the IoD has introduced a new award recognising leaders who demonstrate a positive social value and sustainability impact.

Those shortlisted in this category include David Farquhar of Intelligent Growth Solutions, Iain MacRitchie of MCR Pathways, and Martin McCrimmon of CMS Window Systems.

The list of individuals shortlisted for the IoD Scotland Director of the Year 2020 Awards include:

Award CategoryShortlistBased in
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – InternationalDavid Anderson, Score Diagnostics; Graham McWilliam, Glencraft (Aberdeen); Colin Wade, Chemco International; Anna White, Browne White t/a Scotland ShopPeterheadAberdeenCoatbridgeDuns, Berwickshire
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Family BusinessSponsored by Turcan ConnellIsabella MacDonald, Kinloch Lodge Hotel; Heather Matthews, Little’s Chauffeur Drive; Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel; Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay DistillersIsle of SkyeGlasgowGlasgowThurso
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Third SectorSponsored by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO)Kirsteen Campbell, Scottish SPCA; Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association; Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical SocietyHalbeath, DunfermlinePerthGlasgowPerth
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Public SectorSponsored by mclcreateDerek Crichton, Dumfries & Galloway Council; Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Alan Moore, thinkWhere; Dr Ken Thomson, Forth Valley CollegeDumfriesEdinburghStirlingFalkirk
IoD Scotland Young Director of the YearSponsored by InsightsRebecca Bell, Spectrum Service Solutions; Dr Lewis Brown, Star Refrigeration; Brandon Clements, Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust; Craig Everett HolibobPaisleyGlasgowIsle of GighaEdinburgh
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & InclusionLynne Cadenhead, Women’s Enterprise Scotland; Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun; Susan Russell, Women in TourismGlasgowMorayEdinburgh

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – InnovationSponsored by Scottish Government		Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers; Chris Newlands, Spelfie; Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec; Martin Sayer, Tritonia ScientificThursoGlasgowDundeeOban
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Social Value & Sustainability ImpactSponsored by Zero Waste ScotlandIain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; David Farquhar, Intelligent Growth Solutions; Martin McCrimmon, CMS Window SystemsGlasgowEdinburghCumbernauld
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Start-upDr Dave Hughes, Novosound; Ken Morrice, MM Search; Dr Keith Nicholson, Cyber Security Scotland; One other candidateEdinburghGlasgowThursoEdinburgh
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Non-ExecutiveSponsored by Wheatley GroupJohn Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing; Sarah Deas, Bank of Scotland Foundation & Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland; Prof Lesley Sawers OBE, Crosswind Developments; Brian Williamson, 4icgEdinburghEdinburgh EdinburghGlasgow
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Small-Medium BusinessMarshall Dallas, EICC; Alan James, AJ Engineering & Construction Services; Heather Matthews, Little’s Chauffeur Drive; Murray McCall, Anderson Strathern; Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed; Sara Speirs, Spectrum Service SolutionsEdinburghForresGlasgowEdinburghStirlingPaisley
IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Large BusinessMark Atherton, Superglass; Jim Galbraith, Scottish Friendly Assurance; Niall MacDonald, AquascotStirlingGlasgowAlness, Ross-shire
Regional Directors of the Year Shortlist
Edinburgh & LothiansJohn Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing; David Farquhar, Intelligent Growth Solutions; Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Robin Stevenson, Hamilton Waste & Recycling
Central Scotland Mark Atherton, Superglass; Abeer Macintyre, BTA; Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed; Dr Ken Thomson, Forth Valley College
Glasgow & West of ScotlandPatrick Byrne, 4icg Group; Vanessa Gilpin, strEAT Events; Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; Paul McColgan, Community Renewal Group; Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel
Highlands & IslandsSponsored by Highlands and Islands EnterpriseStephen Kemp, Orkney Distilling; Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun; Niall MacDonald, Aquascot; Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers
Tayside & Fife Kirsteen Campbell, Scottish SPCA; Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association; Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec; Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society
South of ScotlandJoanna Campbell, Dumfries and Galloway College; Derek Crichton, Dumfries & Galloway Council; Lyle Hamilton, Idiom Marketing; Anna White, Browne White, t/a ScotlandShop
Aberdeen & GrampianDavid Anderson, Score Diagnostics; Graham McWilliam, Glencraft (Aberdeen); Allan Merritt, Arnlea Systems; Nathan Payne, Optic Earth

Awards No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ross and Archie Hunter, Armadilla

Scottish firms receive Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Ross and Archie Hunter, Armadilla Scottish companies from a range of sectors were among thoseRead More

Jackie Waring, Investing Women

Four company owners secure place on overseas missions

Jackie Waring: opportunity to further profile their businesses (pic: Terry Murden) Four entrepreneurs have securedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.