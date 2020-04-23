More than 50 on shortlist for Scottish director awards

IoD Director of the Year

The IoD Scotland has revealed the finalists for the 2020 Director of the Year Awards.

In a year that saw almost 200 entries, 54 business leaders from Forres to Dumfries have been included in a shortlist across 12 key director categories and seven regional categories.

The annual awards celebrate individuals’ business accomplishments in 2019, with winners set to be announced on 8 September at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, pending social distancing guidelines.

In particular, the Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business category received the largest number of entries ever, and given the quality, the judges wanted to recognise the top six leaders.

Other award categories recognise leaders from large, international, public and third sector as well as leaders from family-owned businesses.

Malcolm Cannon, National Director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “The journey that business leaders across Scotland have been on over the last 12-months has been incredible.

“Never before have they been faced by such high hurdles to success; from Brexit to now COVID-19. Given the challenges facing everyone, the IoD has been overwhelmed by quality of entries received.

“It goes to demonstrate the tenacity and creativity that our business community has shown in these unprecedented times.”

As part of the 2020 awards, the IoD has introduced a new award recognising leaders who demonstrate a positive social value and sustainability impact.

Those shortlisted in this category include David Farquhar of Intelligent Growth Solutions, Iain MacRitchie of MCR Pathways, and Martin McCrimmon of CMS Window Systems.

The list of individuals shortlisted for the IoD Scotland Director of the Year 2020 Awards include:

Award Category Shortlist Based in IoD Scotland Director of the Year – International David Anderson, Score Diagnostics; Graham McWilliam, Glencraft (Aberdeen); Colin Wade, Chemco International; Anna White, Browne White t/a Scotland Shop PeterheadAberdeenCoatbridgeDuns, Berwickshire IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Family BusinessSponsored by Turcan Connell Isabella MacDonald, Kinloch Lodge Hotel; Heather Matthews, Little’s Chauffeur Drive; Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel; Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers Isle of SkyeGlasgowGlasgowThurso IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Third SectorSponsored by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) Kirsteen Campbell, Scottish SPCA; Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association; Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society Halbeath, DunfermlinePerthGlasgowPerth IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Public SectorSponsored by mclcreate Derek Crichton, Dumfries & Galloway Council; Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Alan Moore, thinkWhere; Dr Ken Thomson, Forth Valley College DumfriesEdinburghStirlingFalkirk IoD Scotland Young Director of the YearSponsored by Insights Rebecca Bell, Spectrum Service Solutions; Dr Lewis Brown, Star Refrigeration; Brandon Clements, Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust; Craig Everett Holibob PaisleyGlasgowIsle of GighaEdinburgh IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lynne Cadenhead, Women’s Enterprise Scotland; Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun; Susan Russell, Women in Tourism GlasgowMorayEdinburgh

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – InnovationSponsored by Scottish Government Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers; Chris Newlands, Spelfie; Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec; Martin Sayer, Tritonia Scientific ThursoGlasgowDundeeOban IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Social Value & Sustainability ImpactSponsored by Zero Waste Scotland Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; David Farquhar, Intelligent Growth Solutions; Martin McCrimmon, CMS Window Systems GlasgowEdinburghCumbernauld IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Start-up Dr Dave Hughes, Novosound; Ken Morrice, MM Search; Dr Keith Nicholson, Cyber Security Scotland; One other candidate EdinburghGlasgowThursoEdinburgh IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Non-ExecutiveSponsored by Wheatley Group John Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing; Sarah Deas, Bank of Scotland Foundation & Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland; Prof Lesley Sawers OBE, Crosswind Developments; Brian Williamson, 4icg EdinburghEdinburgh EdinburghGlasgow IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business Marshall Dallas, EICC; Alan James, AJ Engineering & Construction Services; Heather Matthews, Little’s Chauffeur Drive; Murray McCall, Anderson Strathern; Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed; Sara Speirs, Spectrum Service Solutions EdinburghForresGlasgowEdinburghStirlingPaisley IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Large Business Mark Atherton, Superglass; Jim Galbraith, Scottish Friendly Assurance; Niall MacDonald, Aquascot StirlingGlasgowAlness, Ross-shire

Regional Directors of the Year Shortlist Edinburgh & Lothians John Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing; David Farquhar, Intelligent Growth Solutions; Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Robin Stevenson, Hamilton Waste & Recycling Central Scotland Mark Atherton, Superglass; Abeer Macintyre, BTA; Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed; Dr Ken Thomson, Forth Valley College Glasgow & West of Scotland Patrick Byrne, 4icg Group; Vanessa Gilpin, strEAT Events; Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways; Paul McColgan, Community Renewal Group; Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel Highlands & IslandsSponsored by Highlands and Islands Enterprise Stephen Kemp, Orkney Distilling; Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun; Niall MacDonald, Aquascot; Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers Tayside & Fife Kirsteen Campbell, Scottish SPCA; Julie Cosgrove, Caledonia Housing Association; Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec; Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society South of Scotland Joanna Campbell, Dumfries and Galloway College; Derek Crichton, Dumfries & Galloway Council; Lyle Hamilton, Idiom Marketing; Anna White, Browne White, t/a ScotlandShop Aberdeen & Grampian David Anderson, Score Diagnostics; Graham McWilliam, Glencraft (Aberdeen); Allan Merritt, Arnlea Systems; Nathan Payne, Optic Earth