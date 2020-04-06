Ministers urged to fill grant and loan gap for small firms

Businesses on 'borrowed time'

Andrew McRae: ‘borrowed time’

A new emergency grant and loan scheme is needed to help small businesses and the self-employed which have missed out on government support, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

In a letter to ministers, the FSB argues for further help for operators who are either excluded from existing support mechanisms or believe the help they’ve been offered is insufficient.

The FSB says home and vehicle-based firms are currently excluded from the Scottish coronavirus grant programme; that newly self-employed people do not benefit from the UK Government’s help for this group; and that some small Scottish chains are not being offered the same grant help as their counterparts south of the border.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “Policymakers in Edinburgh and London know that many businesses are on borrowed time.

“It is clear that there are some in business not getting any help at all, and there are others for whom the help looks insufficient. That’s why we’re arguing for a new grant and loan support fund, which would allocate funding on a case-by-case basis.

“Not every newly self-employed consultant, independent chain, or tradesman operating from their van, will need help. But for those that do, we’re urging the Scottish Government to fill that gap.”

The letter suggests that this new scheme could be funded from any underspend from the current Scottish grants programme. FSB further suggests that the Scottish Government may wish to make a request to Treasury if new finance is required.

In addition, the campaign group argues for Ministers to redirect existing public sectors business loan schemes toward helping firms through the coronavirus crisis. The FSB notes that the Welsh Government recently launched a £500m Economic Resilience Fund.

Mr McRae said: “The Scottish Government should look at all of the resources at their disposal to provide additional help for operators that need it. That might mean redirecting cash from other initiatives, or working with Treasury to get money to the real economy.

“While many in business are immensely relieved at the help in the pipeline, it isn’t fair that some feel forgotten. Ministers in Edinburgh have an opportunity to provide a new safety net.”

Petition raised

Businesses are demanding the Scottish Government matches the business grant scheme on offer in England and Wales.

Small businesses south of the border are receiving £25,000 for every qualifying property they have with a rateable value between £18,000 and £51,000.

Firms in Scotland have accused the Scottish Government of reneging on a pledge made on 18 March to fully replicate this scheme.

Ministers repeatedly said the Scottish grant would also be available to properties. But they have now stated that the grant will be available to each business.

Some firms have made decisions, including laying off staff on the understanding that grants are available for each property they own.

Two small business leaders have raised a petition which has received almost 1000 signatures.