Miller rejoins private bank Hampden & Co as chairman

Banking

The new chairman of Hampden & Co is Simon Miller who rejoins the private bank he helped to establish ten years ago.

Mr Miller, who succeeds Alex Hammond-Chambers, has been Brewin Dolphin’s chairman since 2013, overseeing a period of sustained growth. He is currently non-executive chairman at Blackrock North American Income and is senior independent director at London Stock Exchange-listed STV Group.

His career included 18 years as a non-executive director with Adam & Company and 20 years as executive chairman of Dunedin Capital.

Finlay Williamson will join the board as a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Williamson is a former divisional finance director, head of internal audit, and head of mergers and acquisitions at RBS Group.

In 2009, he joined Virgin Money as CFO, supporting the challenger bank through the acquisition of Northern Rock and the bank’s path to IPO. In 2015. He is the Chairman of the Risk & Compliance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee at Paragon.