Lord Sugar denies mentoring claims as ‘fantasy’

Tycoon instructs lawyers

Lord Sugar seen in a video message

Lord Alan Sugar has dismissed claims that he mentored a business coach who has been offering advice to audiences around the country.

Samuel Leeds, a property investor and motivational speaker offers advice and crash courses to budding entrepreneurs on how to be successful in the property market.

Millionaire Scottish property trader Shaf Rasul was in attendance at one of his events in Edinburgh, saying he wanted to hear what advice Mr Leeds had to offer.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Mr Rasul. “I contacted Lord Sugar’s office, and his communications team denied that Lord Sugar had mentored him or endorsed his business.”

Shaf Rasul: ‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing’ (pic: Terry Murden)

In a video clip sent to Mr Rasul, Lord Sugar says: “I don’t know Samuel Leeds. I met him briefly at a conference a few years ago and had a photo taken with him.

“Any claims that I’ve given him business advice and mentored him are pure fantasy and completely untrue.

“It upsets me that he misleads people into pretending to be an associate of mine. Especially after I instructed my lawyers to have him remove anything pertaining to this nonsense from his social media and website”.

Mr Rasul has shared the video clip with his 7,000 followers on YouTube.

Daily Business has asked Mr Leeds’ company for a comment.