Loganair secures first Eastern Europe deal

Key worker flights

The services may continue after initial deal

Loganair has made a first foray into Eastern Europe, supporting travel for key workers from Latvia and Poland in the North Sea emergency response industry.

The Scottish airline has won charter contracts with two unnamed companies in the sector as COVID-19 continues to devastate scheduled air services.

The contracts, valued at a six figure sum, involve Loganair flying personnel from Riga Airport in Latvia and Gdansk Airport in Poland to and from Aberdeen.

The initial contract runs until mid-May, with possibilities the relationship can continue beyond that date.

Fiona MacLeod, Loganair’s director of charter services, said: “The approach from these companies came right out of the blue.

“They explained the current crews had been forced to work beyond their allotted month-long shift due to the lack of scheduled flights home and it was imperative that their shift changeover be allowed to go ahead.”