Lockdown to remain ‘to stop virus spreading out of control’

Nine more deaths

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘we must stay at home’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said lifting the lockdown restrictions too early would risk the coronavirus ‘spreading out of control.’

As she announced nine further deaths from coronavirus, taking the total in Scotland to 575, she said she understood the frustrations people were experiencing from staying at home.

The policy will be considered this week, but “that review is not likely to result in those restrictions being lifted in the near future,” she said at her daily briefing.

“They will not be in place for a second longer than is necessary but if they are lifted too early… then we risk the virus spreading out of control and overwhelming the NHS and taking many more lives.”

The latest data shows 6,067 have proved positive (+155 on yesterday), of which 1797 (+42) are in hospital and 211 are in intensive care (-10).

Asked about concerns over business support compared to the package of measures being offered in England and Wales, she again stressed that the Scottish Government’s strategy was to reflect the different shape of the economy.

