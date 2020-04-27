Loans failure ‘due to choosing wrong mechanism’

Scheme 'too complicated'

Rishi Sunak introduced the loan scheme

A failure to get badly-needed loans to companies is down to the UK government using the wrong mechanism to deliver it, according to a corporate finance adviser.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) offering £330bn in government guarantees was broadly welcomed as Britain faced the prospect of an economy in lockdown.

But in the first month there have been only 36,000 applications and only 16,500 approvals totalling about £2.8bn. That amounts to an average loan per company of just £170,000.

This is because the Government used an existing loan guarantee scheme, the Enterprise Finance Guarantee (EFG), as the vehicle for delivering the loans, says Paul Yacoubian, managing director of Craig Corporate, arguing that it was the wrong programme.

“The EFG was designed as a loan of last resort, designed to be slow, careful, measured and subject to strict criteria and due process,” he says. “It is further complicated by complex pre-qualification rules.

“Most of these rules are not fully understood by the banks. For example, EFG could not be used to set up international distribution networks, particularly in the EU, as this was seen as unfair competition financed by a member state.

“This very specific exclusion has been widely misinterpreted by some banks to suggest that any company which exports is automatically excluded.

“On the other hand, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), got off to a flying start.

“It was designed from scratch, and after a worrying few weeks waiting for the rules of the scheme and the delivery mechanism, it was successfully launched on 20 April with 185,000 companies applying on behalf of 1.3 million furloughed employees on Day one and is already 435,000 companies by the third day, representing well over three million employees).

There are thousands of companies which would have applied for CBIL had the process been as simple as JRS – Paul Yacoubian, Craig Corporate

“It is simply not credible that only 36,000 of those initial 300,000 companies need the CBIL scheme,” says Mr Yacoubian. “There are thousands of companies which would have applied for CBILS had the process been as simple as JRS.”

He says fixing this mess is not as difficult as it seems, but requires bold and speedy action.

“The government should jettison the EFG scheme for CBIL purposes as the scheme will always be doomed by red tape.

“Government should take a leaf out of the success of the JRS scheme. Trust companies not to abuse the system. Have them self-certify with the same type of severe penalties as the JRS scheme has (and perhaps even more). This has worked in Switzerland and other countries are copying this.

“Increase the Government Guarantee to 100%. Switzerland and others now have done this for ‘smallish’ loans up to c300,000 to £500,000. There have been indications that the government may introduce 100% guarantees for very small loans of up to £25,000. This is very welcome but is not bold enough.”

He adds that banks should be removed from the audit trail as much as possible for 100% guaranteed loans.