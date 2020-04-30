Levy & McRae hires veteran of Lockerbie and Piper Alpha

Commercial law

Peter Anderson: ‘close affinity’

Law firm Levy & McRae Solicitors has appointed commercial litigation lawyers Peter Anderson who acted in some of Scotland’s highest profile cases.

He represented Pan Am in Scotland in all of the issues arising out of the Lockerbie Disaster, and in many cases that emerged in the North Sea, including Piper Alpha. He was among the first solicitor advocates in Scotland.

Prior to joining Levy & McRae from Addleshaw Goddard, Mr Anderson was a partner and latterly senior partner for over 40 years at Simpson & Marwick overseeing its merger with Clyde & Co in 2015.

He said: “I have known the firm and worked closely with them in some complex cases over four decades and against them quite often.

“I always felt that there was a close affinity between my own practice and that of the firm.”

William Macreath, chairman of Levy & McRae said: “He brings an excellent bespoke practice which will blend extremely well with ours. He will be a huge asset to the firm and to our clients.”

