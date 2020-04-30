Main Menu

Accountancy

KPMG bolsters Scottish public sector team

| April 30, 2020

KPMG has bolstered its infrastructure, government and healthcare management consulting team in Scotland with a senior hire.

David Gimson joins the firm as a director, focussing on supporting public sector clients to improve how they operate, use technology and data to better deliver positive outcomes for society.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the sector, as it steps up to the challenges of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and how to support and shape the recovery that will follow.

Mr Gimson joins KPMG from PwC where he spent the last 15 years working with a range of  public sector clients. Initially based in London, he moved to Glasgow in 2015 and has spent the last five years supporting clients in Scotland.

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Neil Slater

ASI re-focuses with real estate team changes

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has simplified and repositioned its real estate team to better harnessRead More

Mark Tennant

Tennant takes SLE chair with pledge to tackle key issues

Mark Tennant: ‘several key issues’ Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), the rural business organisation, hasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.