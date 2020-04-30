KPMG bolsters Scottish public sector team

Accountancy

KPMG has bolstered its infrastructure, government and healthcare management consulting team in Scotland with a senior hire.

David Gimson joins the firm as a director, focussing on supporting public sector clients to improve how they operate, use technology and data to better deliver positive outcomes for society.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the sector, as it steps up to the challenges of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and how to support and shape the recovery that will follow.

Mr Gimson joins KPMG from PwC where he spent the last 15 years working with a range of public sector clients. Initially based in London, he moved to Glasgow in 2015 and has spent the last five years supporting clients in Scotland.