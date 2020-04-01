Key hire as Weightmans launches private practice

Law

National law firm Weightmans has opened a private client practice in Scotland with the appointment of family law specialist Noel Ferry (pictured) to its Glasgow team, expanding its cross-border offering.

Mr Ferry has 25 years’ experience in the legal sector, including 20 years in family law. He joins Weightmans as a partner from Turcan Connell.

He trained as a collaborative lawyer and a member – and former treasurer – of the Family Law Associatio. He was admitted as a solicitor advocate in 2018.

Mr Ferry: “Weightmans’ cross-border element was something that really attracted me to the firm.”

Emma Collins, partner and head of Weightmans’ national private client team, said: “Noel’s extensive experience and expertise makes him an incredibly valuable addition to the family team.”