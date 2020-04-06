Johnson moved to intensive care as condition worsens

PM hands over to Raab

Boris Johnson: continuing to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus condition deteriorated, Downing Street announced tonight.

Mr Johnson, 55, who was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London at 7pm last night, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise while he receives further treatment.

The Prime Minister has insisted until now that he is fit enough to run the government from his hospital bed.

However, colleagues have indicated that he is not helping himself to recover and that he suffered from persistent coughing.

He was sent to hospital because of a continuing high temperature ten days after showing the first symptoms of the illness.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”