Johnson asks businesses for ‘patience’ over lockdown

PM back at work

Boris Johnson: ‘I share your urgency’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the frontline battle against the coronavirus pandemic by warning of a “second spike” that would cause lasting damage to the economy.

Mr Johnson, who has recovered from his own treatment for the virus, said he understood “the worries of shopkeepers, entrepreneurs, and everyone in business.”

He said he shared their urgency to get the economy working again, but he asked for more time to conquer the virus.

Delivering a speech outside 10 Downing Street, he said: “I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe now we are coming to the end of the first phase of this conflict.

“We must also recognise the risk of a second spike … and letting the reproduction rate go back over one. That would risk a disaster.”

He said measures are in place to win “phase two”, just as the UK is winning phase one.

He added that if the UK can show the same sense of optimism shown by centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, “we will come through this”.

Mr Johnson said the government could not yet spell out how changes to the lockdown policy would be implemented, or how quickly.

“The government will be saying much more about this in the coming days,” he said.