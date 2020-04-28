HSBC Q1 profits plunge by half as virus strikes

Bank figures down

HSBC’s first-quarter profit plunged by 48% as it took a hit from its exposure to the lockdown, particularly in China.

Profit before tax came in at $3.21 billion for three months to the end of March, against $6.21bn a year ago and well short of the $3.67 billion forecast.

Europe’s biggest bank by assets has called a temporary halt to job cuts to ease disruption and help those who may struggle to find alternative employment.

But the figures will focus attention on reducing costs and stripping out layers of management.