Bank figures down

HSBC Q1 profits plunge by half as virus strikes

By our Markets reporter | April 28, 2020
HSBC

Bank likely to step up cost cutting (pic: Terry Murden)

HSBC’s first-quarter profit plunged by 48% as it took a hit from its exposure to the lockdown, particularly in China.

Profit before tax came in at $3.21 billion for three months to the end of March, against $6.21bn a year ago and well short of the $3.67 billion forecast.

Europe’s biggest bank by assets has called a temporary halt to job cuts to ease disruption and help those who may struggle to find alternative employment.

But the figures will focus attention on reducing costs and stripping out layers of management.

