Hong Kong smart devices firm AAC heads to Edinburgh

Exclusive: New R&D centre

New facility will research smart devices

A Hong Kong listed smart devices company is opening a research and development centre in Edinburgh.

AAC Technologies will announce this week that the Scottish facility will join a worldwide network of R&D centres that advance the performance of smartphones and other mobile devices.

The company has been drawn to Edinburgh’s “wealth of university lab access and the opportunity to recruit top-tier local talent”.

Colin Jenkins, who has an extensive career in microphone technology, will serve as R&D director and on-site lead for the group. He will be joined by former colleagues, as well as strategic hires involved in AAC’s expansion plans.

The new centre positions AAC to lead the industry as a wave of voice-controlled artificial intelligence applications increasingly become central to the smartphone and mobile user experience.

AAC’s existing suite of microphone solutions is currently used by leading OEMs such as Amazon, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. AAC Technologies (Scotland) join 15 R&D centres in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States.

AAC Technologies is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong Listed) 100 Index and MSCI China Index with HK stock code 2018.

AAC Technology was established in 1993 and listed on Hong Kong in 2005. It has more than 50,000 employees worldwide, including 1,500 R & D engineers.

Globally, there are 28 offices, nine manufacturing bases in China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company has developed into a global provider of smart device solutions, with a turnover of 21.1 billion yuan in 2017.