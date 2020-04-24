Green to head up AAB’s oil and gas E&P team

Accountancy

Anderson Anderson & Brown, chartered accountants and business advisers, is boosting its commitment to the energy sector with the appointment of Alasdair Green as head of E&P.

He was instrumental in developing AAB’s presence in the upstream oil and gas sector in his previous role by driving the strategy of the E&P team.

As head of E&P he is also responsible for leading the 40+ strong team.

Douglas Martin, chief commercial officer, commented: “Alasdair’s appointment to Head of E&P reflects the progress we have made in the last two years in developing a much broader service offering and client base across the upstream oil and gas sector.”