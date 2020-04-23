Grassie to stand down as the chairman of Scottish Rugby

Severing ties with board

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Exit: Colin Grassie (pic: SNS Group)

Colin Grassie is to step down as chairman of Scottish Rugby this summer after three years in the post.

He will also be leaving his position as an independent non-executive director at the next Scottish Rugby AGM, which is currently scheduled for 15 August.

Grassie first joined the board in 2012 before going on to become chairman in 2017.

“I have been immensely proud to hold the position of chairman over the past three years and I’d like to thank each and every board member I have had the pleasure of working with for their support and guidance,” he said.

“I intend to give the essential work now underway during the Covid-19 crisis my complete focus and full attention until such time as we can bring our member clubs together for our next AGM.”

Grassie, a former Scotland youth rugby international, arrived at Murrayfield having enjoyed a successful career with Deutsche Bank, the multinational investment bank and investment services company.

He joined the Frankfurt-based bank’s fixed income sales team in Hong Kong in 1995 and went on to lead global markets in Europe, excluding Germany, and act as co-chief executive for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan.

In 2009 he came back to London as chief executive for the UK and was promoted to the German bank’s global executive committee in 2012.