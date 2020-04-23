Main Menu

Severing ties with board

Grassie to stand down as the chairman of Scottish Rugby

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter | April 23, 2020
Colin Grassie

Exit: Colin Grassie (pic: SNS Group)

Colin Grassie is to step down as chairman of Scottish Rugby this summer after three years in the post.

He will also be leaving his position as an independent non-executive director at the next Scottish Rugby AGM, which is currently scheduled for 15 August.

Grassie first joined the board in 2012 before going on to become chairman in 2017.

“I have been immensely proud to hold the position of chairman over the past three years and I’d like to thank each and every board member I have had the pleasure of working with for their support and guidance,” he said.

“I intend to give the essential work now underway during the Covid-19 crisis my complete focus and full attention until such time as we can bring our member clubs together for our next AGM.”

Grassie, a former Scotland youth rugby international, arrived at Murrayfield having enjoyed a successful career with Deutsche Bank, the multinational investment bank and investment services company.

He joined the Frankfurt-based bank’s fixed income sales team in Hong Kong in 1995 and went on to lead global markets in Europe, excluding Germany, and act as co-chief executive for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan.

In 2009 he came back to London as chief executive for the UK and was promoted to the German bank’s global executive committee in 2012.

, Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Swift appointment as Sharp handed reins of Scottish Golf

High earner: McKinlay (pic: SNS Group) Scottish Golf has wasted little time in replacing formerRead More

Ladies Day

Musselburgh assessing key Ladies Day meeting

Musselburgh hopes it will be all smiles in June (pic: Terry Murden) Musselburgh Racecourse isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.