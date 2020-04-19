Gilbert for Toscafund; Chiene+Tait; Scottish Rugby

Finance and media

Martin Gilbert: appointed chairman

Asset management veteran Martin Gilbert has been appointed chairman of fund manager Toscafund as he prepares to exit Standard Life Aberdeen, the investment giant he helped to create.

He joins London-based Toscafund run by founder Martin Hughes which has more than £ 3billion under management.

Mr Gilbert launched Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and became co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen following its 2017 merger with Standard Life.

He is currently group vice chairman, and chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments. He is also non-executive chairman of digital bank Revolut, and a non-executive director of mining group Glencore.

David Shadwell has been appointed a partner within Chiene + Tait’s accounts and business support team. A University of Edinburgh graduate, he returns to the UK after a nine year spell in New Zealand.

Jeremy Bone has ended seven years running the communications operation at Glasgow Warriors to take up the position of strategic brand manager at Scottish Rugby.