Gerrard joins Rangers players in salary deferral

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff will join the players in agreeing to defer their salaries for three months.

The deal will allow for backroom staff to continue receiving their full pay.

The Ibrox club said: “As with all businesses throughout the United Kingdom and beyond, Rangers is continuing to deal with the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rangers can confirm that first-team players, manager, coaches and executive directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months.

“Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis.

“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.”

The club intends to implement the coronavirus job retention scheme for a number of employees.

“Rangers will ensure that everyone furloughed under this government scheme will receive 100 per cent salary through ‘top up’ assistance from the club with all other conditions and benefits remaining unchanged.

Rangers captain James Taverner, speaking on behalf of his team-mates told The Scottish Sun: “I want to place on record our appreciation to every single member of staff for their determination and resolve during these unprecedented events.

“I’m very proud of the reaction of everyone at Rangers to the challenge we face throughout the UK and beyond.

“As a team, we were adamant that we work together to do all we can to secure the future of the football club.

“We are also acutely aware of the livelihoods and wellbeing of our staff.

“In reality, it was an easy decision for players and senior staff. Now is the time to work with unity of purpose, as the Rangers family, to ensure that everyone works together to maintain our institution. Today has made me proud to be Rangers captain.”

Liverpool u-turn

Hibs have struck a similar deal, while Liverpool‘s hierarchy have reversed a decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave and apologised to fans.

On Saturday, the club said they were going to apply to the government’s taxpayer-funded job retention scheme, sparking a fierce backlash.

But in a letter to their fans, chief executive Peter Moore said: “We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that.”

He added that the club has “opted to find alternative means” to pay staff.