Forbes in grants u-turn over small firms support

More help for business

Kate Forbes: extending that scheme (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s struggling small firms are to receive further funding as government ministers conceded they have been denied the same level of support as their counterparts south of the border.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has accepted a demand to offer grant support on every property – as applies in England and Wales – instead of to each business.

The government is providing £120 million to extend the Small Business Grant scheme to ensure that, in addition to a 100% grant on the first property, small business ratepayers will be eligible to a 75% grant on all subsequent properties.

It is part of £220m of further grants being made available for businesses – including the recently self-employed – to help them deal with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

An additional £100m is also being made available to protect self-employed people and viable micro and SME businesses in distress due to COVID. This fund will be channelled through local authorities and enterprise agencies to target newly self-employed people and businesses who are ineligible for other Scottish Government or UK Government schemes.

Applications for the £100 million fund will be open by the end of the month, and the new arrangements for the Small Business Grant will be in place to receive applications on 5 May.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told yesterday’s media briefing that Ms Forbes had updated the Cabinet on the situation and that there would be “further announcements”.

The government has insisted until now that its policy was superior to that on offer south of the border as it reached more businesses. SNP MSPs taunted their Tory counterparts over who would lose out if the scheme was to replicate the Westminster plan.

In a clear u-turn on its position, the Scottish government has now revised its policy and will offer small firms most of what they have been demanding.

In a statement issued this morning, Ms Forbes said: “The Scottish Government’s primary concern remains protecting people’s health, but it is still the case that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is having severe economic consequences for businesses around the country.

Our support for business now exceeds the £2.2 billion passed on from the UK Government – Kate Forbes, Finance Secretary

“We are doing everything we can to support business at this difficult time and we continue to listen to and engage with the sector.

“Our support for business now exceeds the £2.2 billion passed on from the UK Government and actively works to fill the gaps in the UK schemes.

“Around 100,000 businesses in total are already eligible for our small business grants and from today we will be extending that scheme in response to feedback from businesses on the frontline of this economic crisis.

“The creation of a £100m fund is to help those micro and SME businesses who face immediate cash flow challenges, are ineligible for other schemes and are the productive base for supporting employment in the future.

“It will also support those newly self-employed people who are also ineligible for UK schemes and will be a vital lifeline for many businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“With UK Government support not being available until June, we are going further to secure the future economic viability of Scottish firms and applications will be open by the end of the month.

“While many businesses are in difficulty, some are doing better than others or can pull through from their own resources.

“Just as we ask the public only to buy what they need in the supermarkets, we are asking businesses who do not need this vital help to refrain from claiming additional support unless absolutely necessary so we can direct as much help as possible to those who need it most.”