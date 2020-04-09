Forbes adds nutrition tips to Fife’s Wellbeing radio line-up

Top name for station

Food for thought: Emma Forbes will present her own show

Emma Forbes, best known for children’s television show Live and Kicking and as a presenter on Heart and Capital radio, will present a show focused on nutrition for Fife-based Wellbeing Radio.

Forbes, who also presented ITV’s Speakeasy and Meridian’s What’s My Line? has more recently divided her time between the UK and US as a commentator on Royalty and nutrition, the latter of which has led her to joining Wellbeing.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking station as Wellbeing Radio and I’m excited to share my expertise with an audience across the UK, USA and Canada who are increasingly interested in the fundamentals of living well,” said the daughter of actress Nanette Newman and the late actor, director and screenwriter Bryan Forbes.

The internet station, launched from a modest studio in Kirkcaldy to listeners across the UK and North America, went live on 1 January with a schedule of programmes designed to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Founder, Scott Hutchinson-McDade from Kirkcaldy, said “Emma’s show is a great addition to our stunning line up of presenters from around the world.

“Her expertise in nutrition and wellbeing is superb and I’m very excited that our listeners will be able to share her knowledge to enhance their own lives and live well.”

Wellbeing Radio is a pioneering new radio station that has taken the global mood of self-care and created a place where listeners can tune into music, interviews and advice shows on how to live well.

The Emma Forbes Show on Nutrition and Wellbeing launches in early May