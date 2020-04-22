FCA must apply pressure on insurance companies: SNP

Businesses on brink

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Plea: Alison Thewliss (pic: Terry Murden)

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) needs to take action with insurance companies refusing to cover valid business claims, says the SNP.

Despite the FCA having written to firms urging them to pay out in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, many businesses are still warning that insurance companies are not honouring their policies – which are inclusive of pandemic cover – and are threatening their futures.

In a letter to the FCA, the SNP’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss insists quick action is required to save many businesses from going to the wall.

The MP for Glasgow Central, said: “The coronavirus crisis has had a devastating impact on small and medium businesses, with many of them having to close their doors and furlough thousands of staff.

“This has been exacerbated by insurance companies determining that claims cannot be made on certain Business Interruption (BI) policies.

“I have heard from a number of businesses that despite having BI policies – in some cases covering pandemics, infectious diseases, and closures instructed by public authorities – insurers are refusing to honour claims for associated losses.

“Meanwhile, UKHospitality has informed the Treasury Select Committee that a staggering 71 per cent of insurance claims made by their members have been rejected, with only 1 per cent successful. That is extremely concerning and will undoubtedly push affected firms to the brink.

“While I welcome the action already taken by the FCA, it’s clear that time is of the essence. There is real worry that by the time insurers respond to the FCA, detailing the reasons for rejecting any claims, it will be too late for some businesses who will have already collapsed.

“Businesses have taken the prudent and practical step of taking out insurance policies to protect against unforeseen events and they believed they were fully covered.

“In these challenging times, small companies are telling me that they feel abandoned, and that without urgent support they will not survive. Referring complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service will only add further delay.

“I urge the FCA to outline what further pressure it can bring to bear on insurance companies and brokers so that firms adhere to policies, and claims can be lodged and settled as quickly and diligently as possible.”