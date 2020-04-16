Ex-Skycanner executive joins Peter Vardy cars group

Car retail

By Hayley Murden |

Car dealership Peter Vardy has appointed Colin McLellan as chief financial officer for the group of companies, which include the digital finance broker CarMoney and software solution provider SilverBullet.

Mr McLellan joins after seven years at Skyscanner, one of Europe’s largest B2C internet businesses, which included being interim CEO of Skyscanner Japan.

Prior to this he held roles at KPMG, where he qualified as a chartered accountant, and ScottishPower, and was also a category winner of the ICAS top accountant under 35 years old two years in a row.

CEO Peter Vardy said “We have a bold and ambitious 10-year growth strategy and Colin’s wealth of experience in digital and acquisitions will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand.

“As we have seen recently, it is more important than ever to have strong digital capabilities within the motor industry and it’s an area we are excited to continue to develop and grow as a business.

“We wanted to look outwith the motor industry and to some of the leading digital businesses when recruiting for this role, so it was a real coup for the group to recruit Colin. I’m really excited for the future of the business.”

Mr McLellan said: “I was attracted by the ambitious strategy but was completely wowed by the ‘sell to give’ culture and the opportunity to make a real difference.

“Also it couldn’t be a better fit for me as I am huge car enthusiast and was actually a customer of the business already.”