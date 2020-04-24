Edinburgh’s £200m tram extension ‘in doubt’

Cash crisis forces re-think

Trams are due to run through Leith, here shown in Constitution Street

Edinburgh City Council may be forced to shelve the £200 million extension of the city tram line to Newhaven.

Pressure on local authority budgets caused by the coronavirus is forcing a re-think over the controversial project.

Work began on extension last November, taking the eight mile line from its current east end terminus at York Place, down Leith Walk and onwards to Ocean Terminal shopping mall, home of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The additional line was expected to be complete by 2023 at a cost of £207.3m.

The new line when complete will run for 4.69 kilometres/2.91 miles, with eight stops.

Work has been under way on two sections of Constitution Street at Foot of the Walk to Coatfield Lane – scheduled to be completed by Spring 2021 and Queen Charlotte Street to Constitution Place, scheduled to be finished by Summer 2020.

Those dates will no longer be met. Work ceased soon after the lockdown was ordered on 23 March and the Edinburgh Evening News says the project is now in doubt.

The work being carried out by Sacyr Farrans Neopul Joint Venture (the Infrastructure and Systems Contractor) and Morrison Utility Services (the Swept Path Contractor) involves excavation of the road to allow utility diversions, track-laying, installation of tram infrastructure, public realm improvements and heritage and archaeology works.