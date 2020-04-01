Edinburgh New Town offices sold in £5 million deal

European buyer

Wemyss House: ‘significant interest’

An office building in the heart of Edinburgh’s financial district has been acquired by a European private investor in a deal worth more than £5 million.

The sale of Wemyss House in Wemyss Place represents a net initial yield of about 5%.

Knight Frank represented the vendor – also a private investor – and Savills acted for the buyer, an Austrian private family office.

Consisting of 12,368 sq. ft. over five floors, the building incudes Savills; Quartermile Ventures; and Opus 2 International, the legal software company, among its current tenants. It also features a residential penthouse on the fourth floor, which is owned separately.

Euan Kelly, partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The deal for Wemyss House underlines the strength of demand for quality office assets in Edinburgh – the sale attracted significant interest and the price achieved was around 20% ahead of initial asking.

“It also reflects the continued prominence of international investors in Scotland’s commercial property market, who last year accounted for more than half the value of all transactions, and the growing role of high net worth individuals who are seeking secure, long-term sources of income.”

Mark Fleming, investment director at Savills in Edinburgh, added: “Our client was delighted to have secured this attractive, well-let investment against a background of fierce competition from other investors.

“The quality of the building, its architecture and location within the New Town, which received World Heritage status in 1996, were all attributes that attracted our client.”