Edge applicants urged to re-apply with updated plans

Pitching appeal

Evelyn McDonald: proposals will look a lot different (pic: Terry Murden)

High-growth pitching competition Scottish Edge is asking more than 250 applicants to consider resubmitting their bids for the next round of funding.

The Covid-19 outbreak means the 16th round is postponed until mid-summer with all 252 applications automatically re-entered.

However, CEO of Scottish Edge Evelyn McDonald, says a funding proposal written in February “we are sure will look a lot different to one written as we emerge out of this unprecedented time”.

She believes many of the businesses which entered round 16 will welcome the chance to revisit their product or service and business plans as the market and the opportunities to raise finance have changed, “in some cases significantly.”

Mrs McDonald, said: “To support them in this we will be offering all the feedback gleaned by our stalwart judges on the round 16 applications allowing our applicants we hope to come back with re-modelled proposals for support when we reopen the competition.”

She hopes the competition can be re-launched in July, subject to government advice at that time.