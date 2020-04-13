Eco app Pawprint crowdfunds for climate change

Community call

Christian Arno: ‘uniting people’

Pawprint, which has developed an app enabling users to measure their carbon footprint, is launching a crowdfunding campaign with a difference.

Hosted by Crowdcube, the exercise is less about the amount individuals invest and more about building a community of people united together to fight climate change.

The Pawprint app, created by translation services businessman Christian Arno, encourages users to implement changes to their lifestyle and is scientifically backed by carbon footprint expert Mike Berners-Lee.

While the goal is to change lifestyles, there will be financial incentives for investors. Encouraging users to switch to a more plant-based diet, or from plane to train, will allow a number of commercial deals to be struck.

Pawprint is also in discussions with two major corporates about providing insights into how they can become more eco-friendly places to work, regarded as key to future recruitment.

The company has attracted initial funding of £580,000 from backers including Oli Norman of Itison and Kevin Dorren of Dietchef alongside early backers of Tesla, Spotify and Amazon. All investments through Crowdcube will be at the same valuation as these initial angel investors, enabling everyone to own a stake in the company.

Mr Arno said Pawprint builds on traditional community spirit, “uniting people throughout the world to take collective action for the greater good delivered via a digital solution.

“Until now, whilst there has been a growing recognition of the problem and a general desire to tackle it, there has been no trusted source that people can rely on to inform their personal lifestyle choices for maximum impact. This where Pawprint comes in.

“We need to act at scale, and fast, which is why we are launching this crowdfund to help us spread the word and build an army of Pawprinters. We can all play our part in building a globally impactful company that can tackle the next global crisis – climate change.”