Eadie joins Navigator Employment Law

| April 20, 2020

Russell Eadie has joined the team at Edinburgh-based Navigator Employment Law.

Mr Eadie is an experienced employment lawyer having spent more than 20 years working in the field.

He has worked at various levels and was latterly a partner in another Scottish firm providing employment law advice to clients and HR support to employees.

Managing director of Navigator, Gareth McKnight, said: “In such challenging times, our clients expect robust counsel from experienced lawyers and so we are absolutely delighted to welcome Russell to the team and our wider client group.”

