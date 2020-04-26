Dundee saviour MacLean backs startup DLR Media

Support for comms firm

New team: Harry MacLean and Daniel Rosie

Former Dundee Football Club chief executive Harry Maclean has invested a six-figure sum in ambitious marketing and communications agency DLR Media.

The investment will allow DLR to open new offices just a year after it was set up in Dundee by young comms executive Daniel Rosie.

Mr MacLean, who rescued Dundee FC from administration in 2011, now runs Carrick Management, a management consultancy based in the Dundee One building on the Waterfront.

It specialises in scaling up local companies which need additional expertise to augment their skills. Mr MacLean will join the join the board of DLR Media as commercial director.

“We were impressed with the team and the vision for scaling up, and have been very happy to support their growth,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship and seeing the company go from strength to strength in the future.”

Mr Rosie, 20, has built a team of nine specialising in social media and digital marketing management for clients in a range of industries. He is looking to secure new office locations.

He said: “Carrick Management has given the DLR Media team excellent support since November 2019 and this new investment will really help us accelerate our growth throughout 2020 and beyond.

“We anticipate employing a further two staff straight away and add to the team, most of which will be based in our Dundee head office.”

Mr Rosie previously worked in the marketing team at a Scottish legal firm.

Mr MacLean is part of the new team tasked with turning around Dundee building contractor McGill & Co which was bought out of administration last year by Catalus Energy Investments.