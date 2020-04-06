Drum Property in new bid to redevelop Leith site

Third attempt lodged

Rejected: an earlier plan for Leith Walk

A third attempt is being made to redevelop a block of retail units in Leith which has so far been resisted by the local community.

Stead’s Place site, which includes a dilapidated industrial estate, has been earmarked for development by Edinburgh Council since 2008.

A two-storey sandstone building facing directly on to Leith Walk was scheduled for demolition to make way for a £50 million scheme featuring new business units, a hotel, flats and student accommodation.

But a campaign of opposition saw the proposal from Drum Property Group thrown out.

Drum is now proposing to retain and refurbish the sandstone building which will be available for a range of commercial uses.

The existing industrial units located directly behind Leith Walk are to be demolished and replaced with a new residential-led landscaped development linking to Pilrig Park and beyond.

Because of the current restrictions on social movement due to coronavirus, Drum is currently seeking advice from both the council and the Scottish Government about future public consultation opportunities.

Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum Property Group, said: “We remain 100% committed to investing in and improving the whole Stead’s Place site, and are looking forward to this next stage of planning consultation.”

The developer had previously planned to build 471 student rooms, a 56 bedroom hotel, 53 affordable flats, a café as well as business and retail units.

The council refused permission in February 2019 and subsequent appeals by Drum were rejected by the Scottish Government.