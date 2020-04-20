Main Menu

Digital food market helps producers sell goods online

| April 20, 2020
Fine food

Producers are being offered a new route to market

A digital food market is offering a lifeline to food producers who have seen their sales collapse because of the coronavirus.

Although supermarkets have remained open and seen sales rise, some local producers have lost trade overnight, including those which used farmers’ markets that are not currently operating.

Digital farmers’ market NeighbourFood is now ooking to reach new producers, suppliers and market organisers with support from the trade body Scotland Food and Drink.

NeighbourFood’s online market platform currently connects 64 suppliers directly with consumers via locally-run hubs in Killin, Peebles, Stirling, Blairgowrie and Balfron, with more markets preparing to launch in Errol and Falkland.

The team behind the site is actively seeking to help their offline counterparts across Scotland with increased capacity for pop-up online markets during the lockdown.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, NeighbourFood markets have reported an increase in sales of between 300-400%.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The impact of Coronavirus and related restrictions on businesses and people has been immense, and despite increased sales for supermarkets, some local suppliers have found their markets gone overnight. 

“There is, however, increasing demand for local, high-quality products that can be delivered to the door.”

