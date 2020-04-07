Dick and Angel team up with Glasgow TV firm for new series

Two Rivers deal

Dick and Angel with children Arthur and Dorothy at their chateau

Escape to the Chateau presenters Dick and Angel Strawbridge have teamed up with a Glasgow television production company to produce a DIY and homecraft series for Channel 4.

The couple, whose renovation of a 19th century chateau in France has fascinated viewers, will work with Two Rivers Media on a four-part series.

It will help the public navigate the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will run under the banner of the Lockdown Academy – new programming relating to life under the government-implemented rules – and has the working title Dick & Angel’s Make, Do & Mend.

It will see the Strawbridges offering tips and tricks for families looking for imaginative ways to solve DIY issues using what they have to hand.

It will be made in collaboration with Chateau television, the Strawbridge’s independent production company. Lizi Wootton, head of popular factual at Two Rivers, will serve as executive producer.

Alan Clements: collaboration

Two Rivers is run by former STV programme maker Alan Clements, husband of BBC journalist Kirsty Wark, and is backed by Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund and the investment bank Noble Grossart.

Mr Clements said: “This collaboration is a major move for us as a growing, ambitious indie. Dick and Angel are highly respected presenters and we are very excited to be working with them.

“Two Rivers’ ambition is to make programming which is creatively exciting and commercially successful. Dick and Angel’s Make, Do & Mend is the first step in what we hope will be a long and successful relationship with Dick and Angel.

“We are already in advanced discussions about other projects beyond this initial commission.”

With the exception of The Great British Bake Off, Escape to the Chateau was the highest-rating 8pm origination on Channel 4 last year.