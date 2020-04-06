Submission to council
Detailed plans for offices and shops at Buchanan Galleries
New block: ‘elegant and simple’ says application
Detailed plans have been submitted for another glass tower in Glasgow that will fill a gap site in the city’s premier shopping district.
Michael Laird Architects is behind the design of an 11-storey block at the Buchanan Galleries Centre which features offices and three retail units.
The building will sit on a site between Buchanan Street and Queen Street Station and will include a new subway entrance from Dundas Square which will be upgraded.
Planning permission in principle has already been granted.
A statement submitted to Glasgow City Council planners states: “The building will be elegant and simple with a sophisticated palette of materials to create interest and appeal. The most successful office and retail developments have a timeless quality which we hope to achieve with this building.”
If approved the developer hopes that it would be completed towards the end of 2023.