DC Thomson closes The Weekly News after 165 years

Thomson shuts paper

Victim of the online age… the paper once sold 1.5m copies

After 165 years of publication, The Weekly News, a national general-interest weekly newspaper, is closing at the end of May 2020.

First published in 1855, The Weekly News has continuously published through The Crimean and Boer Wars, two World Wars and the Spanish Flu pandemic 100 years ago.

The publication evolved from a being a conventional weekly newspaper title into ‘the paper with the feelgood factor’, with the focus on features, nostalgia and cartoons, for which it has always been well regarded.

At its peak it sold nearly 1.5 million copies per week, but it has suffered from changing reader habits. A final edition will hit news stands on 27 May.

Publisher DC Thomson said the decision to close had been taken ahead of the current health crisis.

Richard Neville, Head of Newspapers at DC Thomson Media, said: ‘We took the decision to close The Weekly News with a heavy heart but wanted to ensure the final few issues were a celebration of what was a world beating newspaper at its height.

“The team have kept the standards up throughout its life but it was really suited to a non-internet age and its formula has become less relevant in today’s media landscape.’

Editor Billy Higgins said: “I’d like to thank all our readers for their loyalty to the newspaper over the years. Some of our readers have been Weekly News fans since the 1940s, and we are hugely grateful for that.”

He added: “It is pleasing that we have the opportunity to complete our planned goodbye to such an iconic title in the shape of our last four issues each featuring eight pages of Weekly News archive material, telling our story from 1855 to 2020.

“Our last issue will be a special bumper edition, and we look forward to producing that.’

But they say “operating in a challenged market and with increasing competition from different forms of media, sales of The Weekly News have been in decline for a number of years.”

“The decision to close was taken before the coronavirus crisis struck.”