DB Live: Car output slumps; shares up on Covid drug hopes

4.30am: Car output slumps

British car manufacturers are expecting to lose output worth more than £8 billion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of vehicles built fell by 37.6% in March compared to a year ago.

The sector, which made 1.3 million cars last year, faces a loss of more than 250,000 cars and vans, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Aston Martin Lagonda will reopen its Welsh factory next week and Bentley’s factory in Crewe is due for a phased restart from 11 May.

Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will restart production at one of its domestic car factories from 18 May.

1am: Facebook engagements

Facebook has seen an uptick in engagement with more and more customers confined to their homes. Daily users of all Facebook-owned apps was 2.36bn in March compared with 2.26bn in December.

4am: Markets

Asian stocks rose to a seven-week high on Thursday, boosted by encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial.

Optimism in equity markets was driven by positive partial results from a trial of Gilead’s antiviral remdesivir, which showed the drug could help speed recovery from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Japan’s Nikkei leapt 2.8% to a seven-week high and Australia’s ASX 200 rose 2.7%, with sentiment further supported by South Korea reporting no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its 29 February peak.

Brent crude and US crude futures each rose about $2 a barrel amid optimism over storage and that demand for fuel may soon return.

The FTSE 100 closed above 6,000 for the first time since 12 March at 6,115.25 +156.75 (2.63%).

US stocks jumped to seven-week highs on the potential COVID-19 treatment and upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet boosted shares of other technology and internet giants.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.2% higher, the S&P 500 ended up by 2.7% and the Nasdaq gained 3.6%.