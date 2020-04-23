DB Live: Taylor Wimpey ‘resumes’; Smart Metering; Devro

Thursday update

8.15am: Market open

In the first minutes of trading the FTSE 100 is 4.18 points 0.07%) lower at 5,766.45.

7am: Taylor Wimpey resuming work

Taylor Wimpey is preparing for a phased return to construction south of the border in May, subject to the latest Government guidance and medical advice.

This will be based on “detailed new site operating protocols” developed in compliance with strict social distancing requirements, on the majority of its sites in England and Wales. There is a ban on all non-essential construction in Scotland.

Pete Redfern, chief executive, said: “Our first priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, subcontractors and suppliers. We took an early decision at the end of March to close our sites while we assessed in detail how to build homes without compromising on health and safety or quality.

“We are now confident that we have clear plans and processes in place so we can safely start back on site in a phased way beginning on 4 May.”

Cancellations represent less than 1% of the current order book.

“We have a strong balance sheet and have managed the business conservatively and are as well positioned as we can be in the very difficult circumstances,” said Mr Redfern.”

Smart Metering board changes

Willie MacDiarmid, executive chairman at Smart Metering Systems, the Scottish installer and manager of smart meters, will step down immediately following the group’s next Annual General Meeting in June after six years in the role.

Miriam Greenwood, senior independent non-executive director, will succeed him in the role. She has been a non-executive director of SMS since 2014.

Graeme Bissett will become the senior independent non-executive director after the AGM.

SMS has also appointed Jamie Richards as a non-executive director with immediate effect. He will chair the remuneration committee following the AGM and will also join the audit and risk, the IT, the nominations and the newly-established health and sustainability committee. The latter committee will be chaired by Miriam Greenwood.

The group announced on 12 March the conditional sale of a minority of the meter assets to Equitix for £291 million. The sale has now completed on schedule.

The revised dividend policy is 25p dividend per share for FY2020 and increasing at least in line with RPI p.a. until FY2024.

Despite Covid-19, the group currently expects underlying profitability and cashflows for FY20 to be in line with the Board’s earlier expectations.

7am: Devro dividend delay

Moodiesburn-based meat casings firm Devro is delaying payment of its 2019 final dividend of 6.3 pence per share (c.£10.5 million cash cost).

Based on the Board’s current knowledge, it intends to pay an additional interim dividend of the same amount in the second half of 2020.

The company said it is in a strong financial position with substantial liquidity and long-term banking facilities.

4.45pm: Market close

The FTSE 100 closed at 5,770.63 +129.60 (2.30%)

Wednesday 4.15pm: Laura Ashley deal

Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, has acquired the global Laura Ashley brand, archives, and related intellectual property from the Laura Ashley group’s administrators.