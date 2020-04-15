Daily Business Live: Beeks deal; markets; Trump axes WHO funds

Wednesday Update

7am: Beeks acquisition

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets led by Gordon McArthur, has acquired the entire issued share capital of Velocimetrics, a UK-based network monitoring and trade analytics software company, in a deal worth an initial £1.3 million in cash and equity, plus contingent earn-out.

…more follows

6.30am: Jobs survey

Scottish firms shed jobs at the fastest rate for more than 20 years last month amid “shockwaves” from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey.

The services sector, which accounts for about three-quarters of the economy, reported its steepest drop in activity since the Royal Bank of Scotland Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) began in 1998.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output fell at its sharpest rate since early 2009.

6am: Business support

A further £220 million of grants are being made available for businesses – including the recently self-employed – to help them deal with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The new package of measures, unveiled by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, includes £120 million to extend the Small Business Grant scheme to ensure that, in addition to a 100% grant on the first property, small business rate payers will be eligible to a 75% grant on all subsequent properties.

Full story here

1am: Trump blocks WHO funding

US President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to withdraw funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He accused the UN body of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus after it emerged in China, and said it must be held accountable.

Mr Trump has previously accused the WHO of being biased towards China.

Tuesday 10pm: US close

US stocks closed sharply higher as investors grew more optimistic regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.39%, while the S&P 500 was 3.06% firmer and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 3.95% stronger.

Sentiment was boosted after Donald Trump said on Monday that growth in new Covid-19 cases had stabilised and the measures taken to tackle it were working.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo also said it appeared the worst was over for the state.