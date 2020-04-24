Daily Business Live: Gatwick says 4 years to win back passengers

Friday Update

8.30am: Stocks fall on Covid drug setback

The FTSE 100 fell along with European stock markets as Gilead Science’s Remdesivir, a drug thought to be one of the best prospects for treating Covid-19, failed to have any effect in the first full trial. The index was trading at 5,754.38 −72.23 (1.24%)

8am: Gatwick passenger forecast

Gatwick Airport says post-COVID-19 passenger numbers will not return to recent levels for between three and four years.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said capital investment on a number of projects has been curtailed.

“Of course, any growth must be sustainable, and we also remain focussed on our ongoing efforts to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make significant progress in this area, and we are committed to reducing our environmental impact even further in the years ahead.”

7.30am: Retail sales collapse

Retail sales across the UK have fallen at a record pace under the lockdown, although demand for alcohol has soared 31.4% in volume terms.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that monthly retail sales volume fell by 5.1% in March.

It is the largest monthly fall since the series began and follows the ‘worst ever’ sales figures for Scotland published earlier this week.

7am: Frasers ‘ineligible’ for covid facility

Frasers Group, formerly Sports Direct, said it is not eligible for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

It has also resolved all remaining matters on a €674 million sales tax claim with the Belgium Tax Authority. No material sums of tax or penalties are due to be paid in Belgium by Frasers Group as a result of the settlement.

The group, which includes Jenners, said has “taken the commercial decision to settle these matters now given the uncertainty is affecting Frasers Group’s banking lines and its suppliers’ credit insurance where, due to store closures as a result of the current Covid-19 crisis, Frasers Group understands the majority of new credit insurance cover has been withdrawn for the time being.”

7am: Persimmon plans return

Housebuilder Persimmon is the latest firm to announce a phased restart to work on site with effect from 27 April, in response to the UK Government’s objective of getting the construction sector back to work.

The company said that the group’s top priority is the health and safety of the public, and its customers, colleagues, sub-contractors and suppliers, and Persimmon continues to closely follow Public Health England’s guidance including instituting and maintaining social distancing practices.

Its decision comes 24 hours after Taylor Wimpey announced a resumption of work on sites south of the border.

7am: Menzies AGM

The annual general meeting of Menzies Group will go ahead at Edinburgh Gyle on 1 May but shareholders will not be admitted in line with current guidance.