Daily Business Live: Omega virus deal; Aston Martin ‘opportunity’

Monday Upate

7am: Aston Martin brand plan

Aston Martin’s new chairman hailed a ‘hugely exciting opportunity’ for the company as he outlined a plan to re-invigorate the brand.

Trading in new shares in the company commences today after it raised funds in a 4 for 1 rights issue announced on 13 March.

As previously announced, Lawrence Stroll takes up his role as executive chairman and Penny Hughes steps down as a director and chairman.

Mr Stroll said: “The rights issue and the investment that I, and my co-investors in the consortium, have made has underpinned the financial security of, and our confidence in, the business.

“We can now focus on the engineering and marketing programmes that will enable Aston Martin to become one of the preeminent luxury car brands in the world.

“In this first year we will reset the business. Our most pressing objective is to plan to restart our manufacturing operations, particularly to start production of the brand’s first SUV, DBX, and to bring the organisation back to full operating life.”

In 2021, Aston Martin will take its place on the Formula 1 Grid for the first time in more than 60 years.

“This will give us a significant global marketing platform to strengthen our brand and engage with our customers and partners across the world,” said Mr Stroll.

“In the longer term we intend to commit to producing electric cars to combine performance and luxury with environmental sustainability.”

“There is a hugely exciting opportunity for Aston Martin, and an enormous amount of hard work to be done to achieve our ambitions.”

Dante Razzano, who has served as a director of the company since 7 September 2018, is leaving the board with immediate effect.

Omega: Covid test kit

Omega, the medical diagnostics company focused on food testing, has signed an agreement to manufacture up to 46,000 Mologic coronavirus antibody test kits a day at a facility in Cambridgeshire.

Another antibody test which could be used ‘at-home’ will be manufactured at Omega’s facility at Alva, Clackmannanshire.

Colin King, CEO of Omega commented: “We are pleased that Omega has been able to support Mologic with the development and scale up of their ELISA test.

“This is another example of the UK diagnostics industry working in collaboration to bring effective solutions in the fight against this global pandemic.”