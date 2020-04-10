Oil price falls despite Opec+ supply agreement

Global supply talks

Global demand has fallen

Oil prices fell overnight despite an agreement by Opec and other oil producers, known as Opec+, to cut output by a fifth or 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June.

The move was expected to help prop up prices which have been battered by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the coronavirus crisis. However, Brent dropped 4.1% to $31.48 a barrel in London.

In a statement the group said the cuts would be eased between July and December to 8 million bpd and the reductions would then be relaxed further to 6 million barrels between January 2021 to April 2022.

But Mexico refused to participate in the curbs and left the meeting without approving the deal. The Opec+ group won’t cut output without Mexico’s participation. Further discussions among top global energy ministers will take place today.

Global demand for oil has plummeted by about 30 million bpd, or 30% of world supplies, as lockdown measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic have curtailed car usage, grounded aircraft planes, and curbed economic activity.