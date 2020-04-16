Daily Business Live: EasyJet hits back; retail slump

Thursday update

7.05am: easyjet hits back

EasyJet has hit back in a row with its founder, saying it has no ability to terminate the contract with Airbus.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has been at loggerheads with Easyjet’s board for weeks over the £4.5billion order for 107 aircraft, which he wants the company to cancel as it battles to stay afloat.

The company said today that it would be liable for significant compensation related to the discounts received on the 45 aircraft it has had delivered to date under the 2013 contract.

EasyJet expects to deliver a first half headline loss before tax in the range of £185m to £205m, representing an improved year-on-year first half headline loss before tax (H1 2019: £275m).

…more follows

7am: Stem cell firm for sale

Collagen Solutions, the Glasgow-based stem cell research company, has put itself up for sale and confirms it is in discussions with a number of parties.

Full story here

6.10am: Retail slump

Retail sales plunged at their fastest pace on record in March as the coronavirus shook consumer confidence.

Sales plummeted by 4.3%, against a decrease of 1.8% in March 2019. In February, sales had climbed 0.1% year-on-year.

The British Retail Consortium-KPMG monitor described it as the worst decline recorded since the monitor began in January 1995.

Before the 23 March lockdown, retail sales had climbed 12% as shoppers in the UK stockpiled in fear of future shortages due to the pandemic.

The figures came as Oasis and Warehouse fell into administration amid concern that buyers will be in short supply.

6am: More help for business

The UK Treasury is expected to unveil a sweeping rescue package for start-up businesses within days as criticism mounts over the emergency support on offer for companies battling through the lockdown.

Ministers are rushing ahead with a bailout plan for loss-making companies whose funding pools have dried up since normal life was put on hold, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It came as the Government’s furlough scheme was extended to support up to 200,000 more workers at risk of losing their jobs.

Details of the start-up rescue package are yet to be finalised, although it is thought to centre around a co-investment strategy – where investors continue to back fast-growing firms but their funding is matched by the taxpayer.

5am: Oil and Asia

Japan’s Nikkei traded 276 points or 1.4% lower at 19,274 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.8% lower at 23,956.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 60 cents a barrel or 3% from its lowest close since 2002 to $20.46, and Brent crude rose 80 cents to $28.50 a barrel.

Wednesday 10.30pm: US hit by economic woes

Dismal US economic and first-quarter earnings reports added to concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak dragging down on the Wall Street indices.

Falling earnings at the banks contributed to the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding by 445.41 points, or 1.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 62.7 points, or 2.20%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%.

Retail sales plunged 8.7% in March and manufacturing output dropped by the most in more than 74 years.

The London market suffered a torrid day as investors fretted over economic forecasts, the falling oil price and weak data from the US. The FTSE 100 closed down 193.66 points (3.34%) at 5,597.65