Daily Business Live: Flutter; Brewin Dolphin; Trump hopes

Friday Update

7.30am: Factor expands

Taylor & Martin, the Glasgow-based factor, has opened an Edinburgh office and appointed David Jones to head the company’s East Coast operations.

Full story here

7am: Bets off at Flutter

Since suspension of UK and Irish racing, PaddyPower Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment said revenue has declined by 32% year-on-year. A 46% reduction in sports revenue is less than expected due to continuation of racing in Australia and US.

US gaming revenue increased by 260%, driven by successful cross-sell strategies in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania where the group launched its FanDuel online casino product on 20 January.

FanDuel’s combined online gaming market share in New Jersey and Pennsylvania reached 25% in February.

Brewin Dolphin

In an update ahead of half year figures David Nicol, chief executive at the wealth manager, said the firm is encouraged by a good performance in the first quarter with improving markets and positive discretionary net inflows, which strongly accelerated into the second quarter.

“Not surprisingly, the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented reaction of the global markets, has negatively impacted the value of our clients’ funds and consequently our second quarter total income.

“We have a strong balance sheet with good cash generation, and a robust regulatory capital position, which will support us as markets recover and enable us to service the growing demand for financial advice in the UK and Ireland. We currently have no intention of participating in any Government schemes.”

Second half total discretionary net flows are £0.4bn, representing an annualised growth rate of 3.8% (Q1 2020: £0.1bn, annualised growth rate of 1.0%).

6am: Markets

Crude oil prices rose in Asia on hopes of a partial easing of the US lockdown after US President Donald Trump issued guidelines on a phased re-start.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up 2.8%. In China, the Shanghai Composite is up 1.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up 2.6%.

The FTSE 100 index of large-caps is expected to open 182.17 points higher at 5,810.60. The index closed up 30.78 points, or 0.6%, at 5,628.43 on Thursday.