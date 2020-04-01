Daily Business Live: Minimum wage rises; markets lower

Wednesday Update

7.30am: Minimum wage rises

Low paid workers will get a pay rise today as the minimum wage is raised.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the new rates earlier this month for two million workers.

The National Living Wage (NLW) – the rate for over 25s – is rising from £8.21 to £8.72 an hour, a 6.2% increase.

Apprentices and all other basic rate workers over the age of 16 will also get a boost.

The rates are set by the Low Pay Commission, and mean an increase of £930 a year for a full-time worker aged 25 or older.

Younger workers who are paid the National Minimum Wage will also see their pay boosted with increases of between 4.6% and 6.5%, depending on their age, with 21-24 year olds seeing a 6.5% increase from £7.70 to £8.20 an hour.

7.10am: Markets

The FTSE 100 is expected to open with a triple-digit loss as concern mounts over the escalating state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The market is London seems set to follow falls onWall Street overnight, with the Dow closing 1.8% lower at 21,917 as it booked its worst quarter in 124 years.

The S&P 500 closed 1.6% lower at 2,584 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9% to 7,700.

Fears of a looming recession also drove Asian markets lower, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 down 2.4% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%.