Daily Business Live: M&S ‘to change working’; Weir hit; BP slumps

Tuesday update

7am: Marks & Spencer planning for change

Marks & Spencer said the coronavirus will change ways of working permanently and it will unveil “very significant measures” at its results announcement on 20 May to reduce costs and protect cash flow.

“The crisis has created a very different way of working and rapid learning for the business at all levels,” it said in a statement.

“At the time of the results presentation we will also outline measures being taken to accelerate the transformation programme and change ways of working permanently under our “never the same again” programme currently being prepared for implementation.”

The company expects to take a hit across its clothing and food business and has secured liquidity via £1.1bn from its banks and access to the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

It expects “materially subdued trading” for the balance of 2020 in Clothing & Home. The transition to distributor Ocado is on track for September to form a multi-channel food operation. However, food trading has been adversely affected by lockdown due to the closure of cafes and slowdown in travel and some city centre locations.

The board said it does not “at this stage” anticipate paying a dividend for the 2020/21 financial year, generating a cash saving of c.£210m.

7am: BP profits slump

BP’s underlying profit fell by two-thirds in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis ravaged global demand for oil.

The company’s underlying cost replacement profit, its preferred reporting measure, dropped from $2.4bn (£1.9bn) last year to $800 million, a fall of 67%.

Analysts had expected first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit to come in at $987 million.

Despite the fall in profit BP announced it would pay out a dividend of 10.5 cents for the quarter.

7am: Weir hit by oil price slump

First quarter orders for the Glasgow-based Weir Group were 13% lower than the prior year principally reflecting significantly weaker oil and gas market conditions. Original equipment orders fell 22% with aftermarket down 10%.

There has been a deep downturn in oil and gas markets since the beginning of the year with E&P capex now expected to fall c.50% in North America compared to March estimates of 30%, reflecting recent oil price declines.

These conditions are reflected in the division’s first quarter performance where orders fell 34% in the period. The workforce has been cut by 150 meaning the division has reduced its workforce by 350 in 2020, and by a total of c.1,000 (c.30%) since the start of 2019.

The impact of Covid-19 on the division’s operations has been restricted to the temporary closure of a facility in the United Arab Emirates. Based on current market conditions the division is now expected to be loss making but remain cash positive through 2020.

The company will not pay the 2019 final dividend and all executive and management annual bonus schemes have been suspended. Inflationary increases in Board and Group Executive fees and salaries withdrawn.

Chairman Charles Berry has returned to work following a period of illness.

5am: HSBC profits hit

HSBC’s first-quarter profit plunged by 48% as it took a hit from its exposure to the lockdown, particularly in China.

Full story here

10.30pm: Markets

Wall Street gained more than 1% on Monday as several countries and US states began easing their coronavirus lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 359 points, or 1.51%, the S&P 500 was up 42 points, or 1.47%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 96 points, or 1.11%.

US equities have now clawed back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis and are now within 20% of their record closing highs reached in February.

The FTSE 100 was buoyed by prospects of a return to work in a number of countries, despite government pledges on continued social distancing. The FTSE 100 closed at 5,846.79 +94.56 (1.64%).