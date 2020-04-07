Daily Business Live: IPO standstill; US markets rise

Tuesday Update

Midnight: IPOs slump

Markets have remained open during the global lockdown over Covid-19 but, unsurprisingly, there is little appetite for IPOs.

EY’s latest IPO tracker says the decisive win for the Conservative party in December’s UK general election and more clarity over Brexit, laid the foundations for a rush of flotations this year as confidence returned.

In the first two months of 2020 there were three listings on the Main Market and two admissions to AIM, raising about £615 million, equivalent to a 28% increase on the entire proceeds of the first quarter of 2019.

However, activity since last month has come to a standstill.

10.30pm: US rises

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 7.73% while the S&P 500 rose by 7.03%. The Nasdaq 100 also had a big day, pushing above the 8,000 marker as prices in all three indices crafted fresh three-week-highs.

Investors were buoyed by hope that the coronavirus in New York City has started to see some evidence of new cases levelling out.

9.30pm: Sterling and Johnson

The pound fell sharply against the dollar and euro this evening after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care.

Monday 4.45pm: Markets

The FTSE enjoyed a buoyant session on the back of encouraging reports on the coronavirus. The index closed at 5,582.39 +166.89 (3.08%)