Daily Business Live: Standard Life AGM; Ryanair; oil

Friday updates

7.20am: Standard Life Aberdeen AGM

Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM on 12 May and are encouraged to vote electronically, or to appoint the chairman as their proxy with their voting instructions.

Only one board member will attend the AGM in person. The presentations which the chairman and chief executive would have given will be available on the website from the day of the meeting. These will not form part of the meeting.

There will be no ‘live’ question and answer session at the meeting, but any shareholder who has a question they would have intended to ask at the meeting is invited to contact the company in the usual way and can find more information via the company’s website at www.standardlifeaberdeen.com/agm

7.20am: Stagecoach

Taking account of the Government support confirmed, the company does not expect the regional bus business to earn a profit for the time being and for the weeks ahead.

All Megabus services in England and Wales will be suspended.

“Subject to our comments on the challenges of forecasting at this time, we currently expect regional bus to operate at break-even or at a modest operating loss for the time being.”

7.20am: BAE Systems

The board is deferring the decision on the 13.8 pence per share dividend. An update on the dividend payment will be provided at the Half Year results on 30 July when the board will also review remuneration of the executive directors.

The AGM will be held on 7 May as scheduled but shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders will still be able to vote by proxy using the usual online and postal facilities.

The proposed acquisitions of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business are still expected to complete in the coming months. As previously announced, appropriate financing is already in place to enable completion.

7.20am: Smart Metering Systems

The Scottish company is delaying its AGM until the second half of June, with the precise date to be announced in due course.

Instead of a final dividend it will pay a second interim cash dividend to shareholders of 4.58p per share. Accordingly, the total dividends remain unchanged at 6.88p per share. The second interim dividend will be paid on 4 June.

7.15am: Ryanair traffic and forecasts

Ryanair saw traffic in March fall by 48% from 10.9m in 2019 to 5.7m in 2020. This caused full-year traffic to rise just 4% to 149m, compared to the 154m figure that Ryanair was on track to achieve, even as late as early March.

The Irish airline is currently operating less than 20 daily flights, 99% fewer than its pre-Covid 19 daily schedule of more than 2,500 flights. The company expects its fleet to remain largely grounded for at least April and May.

It is expecting pre-exceptional annual profit after tax of between €950m and €1 billion, which is at the lower end of its previously announced guidance range.

It currently estimates an exceptional charge of approximately €300m.

Ryanair has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with year-end cash equivalents of €3.8bn and 327 (77%) of the group’s owned fleet unencumbered and debt free.

It has already implemented a series of measures to cut operating costs, improve liquidity and cash flows. It is engaging with staff and unions across all EU countries to agree payroll support mechanisms as they are put in place by EU Governments.

It backs the EU Commission’s position that any Government support must comply with all EU State Aid and Competition rules.

7.10am: Wood board hire

Nigel Mills will join energy services company Wood as a non-executive director on 1 May.

He is currently senior independent director of housebuilder Persimmon and, until the end of April, a senior adviser at Citigroup Global Markets. He was previously chairman of corporate broking at Citi between 2005-2015 and chief executive at Hoare Govett between 1995-2005.

7.05am: One Savings Bank

The board of OneSavings Bank has decided to cancel the payment of the final 2019 dividend in relation to ordinary shares, payable on 13 May.

It said the group remains highly liquid and well-capitalised.

7am: Markets

Ahead of US jobs data the FTSE 100 is expected to open at around 5,433, down 47 points from last night’s close.

It fell on the news of a surge in US unemployment claims, but staged a late rally on hopes of an end to the oil price war to close at 5,480.22 +25.65 (0.47%).

The consensus estimate on US jobs is for 100,000 to have been lost.

Despite the grim outlook the Dow Jones industrial average finished 470 points higher at 21,413 and the S&P 500 climbed 56 points at 2,527.

6.45am: High Street sales

Unsurprisingly, Britain’s high streets have suffered their worst month on record, as the coronavirus lockdown wiped out sales.

Figures for March from the BDO high street sales tracker show that like-for-like sales fell by 17.9% for the month and instore sales plunged 34.1%.

Overnight: Oil price rises

The price of Brent crude surged 23% to $30.76 a barrel after US president Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have been locked in a bitter price war, to announce huge production cuts.