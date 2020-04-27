Daily Business Live: Springfield; Admiral; FTSE; oil price

Monday Update

7am: Springfield Properties

Housebuilder Springfield Properties has agreed an additional £18m, 12-month, term loan facility with Bank of Scotland, increasing the total credit facility to £85m. The term loan has been agreed on similar terms to the existing credit facility.

The board says this additional support gives Springfield sufficient headroom, should it be necessary, to withstand even the most unlikely event of a 12-month shutdown.

The company has taken further measures to reduce monthly running costs including the delay or cancellation of future land purchases, postponement of office rental and financial lease payments, and curtailment of all non-essential spend.

“It is too early to estimate with accuracy the potential impact on the Group’s financial results. However, the board believes the group is in a strong position to withstand the impact of COVID-19 and once a return to work is permitted (with the necessary Health and Safety measures in place), Springfield will continue to deliver against its strong order book,” it said in a statement.

Innes Smith, CEO (pictured) said: “The enhanced facility from the Bank of Scotland puts us in a strong financial position for the time when it is safe, once again, to resume business.

“We are also working to maintain strength in our supply chain, hence our commitment to paying all of our contractors and sub-contractors in full and with minimum delay.”

7am: Admiral dividend

Insurer Admiral is recommending an unchanged normal dividend of 56.3p per ordinary share, but is suspending the planned special dividend of 20.7p. The board will review the position in relation to the special dividend alongside the company’s half year results.

Chief executive David Stevens has confirmed that the normal dividend payable to him and his wife will be donated in full to their charitable foundation to fund support for charities experiencing reduced income and increased needs during the Covid-19 crisis.

5.30am: Market open

The FTSE 100 looks set to follow Asia’s main markets by kicking off the trading week in positive territory.

Spread betting firms predict the blue-chip index to rise 84 points to 5,836.23 amid guarded optimism the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve in Europe and the US has begun to flatten

5am: Oil price falls

Oil prices fell on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

US West Texas Intermediate June futures fell $1.49, or 8.8%, to $15.45 a barrel by 0452 GMT, while Brent crude was down 44 cents, or 2.1%, at $21.00 a barrel.