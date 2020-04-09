Daily Business Live: Diageo to pay divi, halts shares buyback

Thursday update

7am: Diageo payout goes ahead

The Johnnie Walker and Guinness group will go ahead with its interim dividend of 27.41p per share, but it has halted the next phase of its three-year £4.5 billion share buy back programme. Under the first phase of the programme, which ended on 31 January, it returned £1.25 billion to shareholders.

On the impact of coronavirus on trading it said in mainland China, it is beginning to see a “very slow return” of on-trade consumption, as restaurants and bars have started to gradually re-open.

In the short term the company is reducing discretionary expenditure and reallocating resources across the group, tightly managing working capital and deferring discretionary capital expenditure projects.

“We are providing an appropriate level of support to our key suppliers and customers to ensure we are strongly positioned for a recovery in consumer demand.”

The company is withdrawing guidance on group organic net sales growth and organic operating profit growth for fiscal 2020.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive (pictured), said: “I am confident in Diageo’s long-term strategy and our ability to move quickly in this difficult environment.”

Flutter Entertainment

The Paddy Power Betfair group, which also owns FanDuel, said the 2019 Final Dividend of 133p per ordinary share will be paid in the form of ordinary shares.

Enquest

The oil group said it is materially better placed to deal with the reduced oil price than historically with a much reduced level of debt and no payments of the group’s senior credit facility due in 2020.

In addition, it is taking decisive action to further reduce operating and capital expenditure in 2020 and beyond, with a view to targeting cash flow breakeven of c.$33/Boe in 2020 and c.$27/Boe in 2021.

Enquest is now targeting operating expenditure savings of c.$190 million, which would lower operating costs by c.35% to c.$335 million, equating to unit operating expense of c.$15/Boe.

In 2021, the group is targeting unit operating expenditures of c.$12/Boe. These savings will be driven primarily by cost savings at Heather and Thistle/Deveron, but also through the removal of non-critical and discretionary operating expenditures and support costs.

Cash capital expenditure is also expected to be further reduced, now down c.$110 million to c.$120 million.

6.30am Markets

A strong finish on Wall Street overnight is set to provide some support to the FTSE 100 on Thursday, while oil prices edged higher ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 42.57 points higher at 5,720.30 on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index closed down 26.72 points, or 0.5%, at 5,677.73 on Wednesday.

The higher call comes after a solid session in the US overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 3.4%, the S&P 500 also 3.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.6%.