Daily Business Live: Barclays falls; Next sales plunge; markets

Wednesday Update

7am: Barclays falls

Barclays profit fell by more than a third in the first quarter as the bank set aside £2.1bn for bad debts during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pretax profit for the three months to the end of March dropped 38% to £913m as revenue rose 20% to £6.3bn. The charge for impaired loans increased to £2.1bn from £448m a year earlier.

Jes Staley, Barclays’ chief executive, said: “The impact of Covid-19 came late in what was until that point a good quarter. We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

7am: Next sales plunge

Fashion retailer Next has withdrawn its current and 2021 dividends as total product sales in the quarter to April 25 plunged 41%.

All its stores have closed and online operations were paused temporarily. Store sales plummeted 52% while online sales were down 32%.

It said that even in its new worst case scenario, with full year full-price sales down 40%, the mitigation it has put in place means it can operate comfortably within its cash resources and will end the year with less net financial debt than at the end of the previous year.

7am: Dixons Carphone

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said online demand was making up for around two-thirds of store sales lost due to closure during the coronavirus crisis, as it warned it would not pay a dividend due to uncertainty connected with the pandemic.

The group, which also has stores in Ireland, Scandinavia and Greece, said that in its UK and Ireland business online sales had jumped 166% in the five lockdown weeks to 25 April.

6.30am: Market

London stocks were set to rise at the open as investors eyed the latest US GDP data and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open 26 points higher at 5,985.

The index has gained 5% in April, cutting its losses during 2020 to 21%.